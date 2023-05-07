SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College mustered just two runs and six hits in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader with the league-leading Sasquatch on Saturday, May 6.
The Warriors lost the game, 7-2.
Spokane flexed its first-place muscle in game two as well, and finished off a sweep of the twin bill with a 9-1 victory.
The Sasquatch improved to 20-4 in league and 27-15 overall, while the visitors fell to 13-11 and 19-17.
Walla Walla's defeat in the opener occurred despite a three-hit effort by catcher Davis Carr.
Walla Walla spotted Spokane a 2-0 lead before scoring its first run. The tally crossed home plate on a Logan Meyer single in the third inning.
Carr scored the Warriors' last run of the game on a sixth-inning wild pitch.
The Sasquatch collected 12 hits and scored twice in the second, fifth, and sixth innings. Spokane's last run came in the seventh.
A six-run fourth inning helped doom WWCC hopes in the nightcap. Meyer singled in the lone Walla Walla run with a seventh-inning single.
The Warriors play at Columbia Basin on Wednesday.
