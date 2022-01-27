Officials at Walla Walla Community College made the decision on Monday, Jan. 24, to restrict attendance at Warrior basketball games this weekend due to the surge of COVID-19 cases.
The WWCC women and men play a doubleheader with Columbia Basin at the Dietrich Dome on Saturday with games beginning at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
Players and coaches from home and visiting teams will each have an opportunity to invite four people to be added to a VIP list that will grant them access to the games as spectators.
This VIP list provides families with the opportunity to watch and support student-athletes, while also managing the health and safety of the campus and community, a WWCC press release said.
All spectators admitted through the VIP list are required to wear masks at all times while indoors, while also observing distancing protocols where possible.
People who are not listed on the VIP list at the request of a player or coach by 5 p.m. on Friday will not be permitted to watch this weekend’s games in person.
However, both games will be available via livestream by clicking the “YouTube Livestream” button on the WWCC Athletic Department website at warriors.wwcc.edu.
