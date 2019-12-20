OREGON CITY, Ore. — Faust Ysueta set the tone for Walla Walla Community College, posting the first points on the scoreboard with his 3 about 90 seconds in, and the Warriors went on to take half their 62 field-goal attempts from beyond the arc.
But they converted only 10 of 29, and once Skagit Valley took an 11-10 lead five minutes later on a pair of free-throws, WWCC spent their rest of the afternoon playing catch-up.
Skagit Valley went on to hand the Warriors their second straight loss here at the Clackamas Crossover on Thursday with an 80-65 defeat.
WWCC (4-4 record) looks to get back on the winning track this afternoon, taking on host Clackamas at 3 p.m.
The Warriors managed to get four players scoring in double figures.
Jake Poulton led WWCC with 14 points, Gabe Gallegos had 12, Ystueta and Garrett Streufert each had 11.
Cardinals 80, Warriors 65
SKAGIT VALLEY (80) — Igelsia 18, Thomas 16, Santana 14, Chappell 13, Sharpe 6, HallScriven 5, Williams 4, Sheldon 2, Duitsman 2.
WALLA WALLA (65) — Poulton 14, Gallegos 12, Ystueta 11, Streufert 11, Cline 8, Clayton 4, Cox 3, Kern 2.
Halftime — Skagit Valley 33-26. 3-point goals — Skagit Valley 6 (Iglesia 4), WWCC 10 (Poulton 4). Total fouls — Skagit Valley 14, WWCC 18. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — Skagit Valley (Sheldon). Rebounds — Skagit Valley 39 (Santana 7, Sheldon 7), WWCC 35 (Gallegos 9). Turnovers — Skagit Valley 7, WWCC 12. Assists — Skagit Valley 13 (Chappell 5), WWCC 8 (Gallegos 4).