WENATCHEE — A shorthanded Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team fell to Wenatchee Valley, 107-102, on Wednesday night, Jan. 19.
The Warriors only had five players available due to COVID-19 protocols, and played the final nine minutes with just four players after one WWCC player fouled out.
"I am very proud of the effort our guys put in as it is quite a bit to ask to have everyone play the entire game," Warrior coach Jeff Reinland said. "Our young men did a great job."
The WWCC women had to forfeit their game against Wenatchee due to COVID-19 protocols.
Both Warriors teams are slated to play at Yakima Valley on Saturday.
