TUKWILA, Wash. — It took a heart-breaking goal and then a dramatic shootout opposite undefeated Highline to bring Walla Walla Community College’s once unblemished women’s soccer season to an end here at Starfire Stadium on Friday in the semifinals of the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships.
The Warriors had started their season here on Aug. 22, and back at Starfire after 20 matches without a loss over more than 12 weeks, they were moments away from getting WWCC to the conference championship with a 1-0 lead over unbeaten Highline in the 90th minute of a semifinal.
But a dramatic Highline goal forced WWCC to stick around, and following a pair of scoreless overtime periods, the Warriors saw their season end on a 5-4 shootout.
Highline prevailed despite a brilliant performance by the WWCC defense.
The West Region champion Thunderbirds outshot WWCC, 26-6, forcing Warrior goalie Josey Gunter to make 11 saves in regulation.
Though the Warriors struggled to create much offense, they managed to score in the 67th minute with Brielle Schneider hitting the back of the net unassisted.
WWCC would get off two more shots on goal after Highline had tied things up — one later in the 90th minute, another in the first overtime — but Thunderbirds goalie Kate Nelson denied both attempts.
Schneider later scored in the shootout, along with WWCC teammates Anabel Lin, Jessica Maher, and Sariah Valencia, but Highline converted all five of its attempts to knock off the Warriors.