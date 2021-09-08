Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team out-shot North Idaho but fell 3-0 in their Wednesday, Sept. 8, clash here at the Warriors pitch.
Despite a 10-7 edge in shots, the Warriors failed to get anything by Cardinals goalie Hailee Mize in their first Northwest Athletic Conference East Region showdown of the season.
Mize wound up making seven saves en route to the shutout.
Josey Gunter recorded two saves as keeper for the Warriors (1-1-2 overall), but NIC was able to go up in the 30th minute.
The Cardinals then doubled their lead seconds before halftime, and another NIC goal in the closing minute of regulation finished off WWCC.
"Tough game," Warriors coach Gabrielle Parks said. "Lots of missed opportunities."
The Warriors look to bounce back Saturday, when they host Yakima for another East Region match-up. It's scheduled to start at 2 p.m.