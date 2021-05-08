Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team used a 26-point third quarter to pull away from stubborn Yakima Valley for a 72-58 victory in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region contest on the night of Friday, May 7, in the Dietrich Dome.
Guard/forward Brie Holecek scored 17 points and forward Miaja Mills added 15 as the Warriors improved to 7-and-1 and dropped the visitors to 1-and-6.
"Brie and Miaja continue to play well," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We scored 50 points in the paint. They dominated inside."
Walla Walla's bench also displayed a degree of dominance to the tune of 34 points to eight. Kortney Trappett scored 12 points, Kameran Rodriguez had 11, and Gabby Keefe tallied nine points.
"Kortney, Kameran and Gabby were all very good off the bench," Hazeltine said. "They gave us energy and some big baskets."
The Warriors trailed 12-6 early in the first quarter, but surged to a 20-17 edge after one.
YVC shot 78 percent (7-for-9) in the second quarter to stay close, but WWCC went into halftime up by one, 34-33.
"Yakima played us tough," Hazeltine said. "We had a big third quarter, and our bench was a big part of that."
Walla Walla hosts undefeated Big Bend Friday at 5:30 p.m.