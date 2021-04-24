PASCO — Paige Savage tied things up for the Walla Walla Community College women's soccer with her unassisted goal Saturday, April 24, in the 51st minute against Columbia Basin, and the Warriors came away with a 1-1 draw.
Columbia Basin had jumped ahead midway through the first half.
The tie kept WWCC (3-1-2 record) atop East Region standings in the Northwest Athletic Conference, one point ahead of Columbia Basin and Spokane.
The Warriors next play Wednesday in Walla Walla against Spokane at 3 p.m.