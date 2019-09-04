Belmin Sabic scored twice for Walla Walla Community College, and Warrior goalie Julian Ramirez made two saves on his way to a 3-0 shutout of South Puget Sound in Northwest Athletic Conference men’s soccer action here on Tuesday.
Emilio Leal fed Sabic for his first goal against South Puget Sound, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead four minutes into the match.
WWCC (3-1-1 record) then doubled its lead around the 22nd minute on a Lupe Barajas goal.
The Warriors added another goal around the 86th minute, pulling away with Sabic scoring off an assist for Moises Martinez.
WWCC has a week off to prepare for East Region matchups the rest of this season, starting with Treasure Valley here next Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.