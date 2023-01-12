Kyson Rose posted double-double numbers — game highs of 25 points and 14 rebounds — to lead Walla Walla Community College to a 75-56 victory over Spokane in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball game in the Dietrich Dome on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Spencer Wright added 18 points and Josh Gillespie scored 14 for WWCC.
Both teams are now 2-1 in league play. The Warriors are 13-3 overall and CCS is 12-3.
Gillespie scored 10 points in the first half and Wright added nine as Walla Walla nudged its way to a 33-27 halftime lead.
Rose shouldered much of the scoring burden in the second half. He scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field and went 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Most of Rose's damage — all but one of his second-half field goals — was done in the low post.
Covy Kelly managed just eight points, but was acclaimed afterward.
"It was a great win against a really good team," Warrior coach Jeff Reinland said. "It was a pretty intense game. I was proud of our defensive effort. We held their leading scorer (Emmett Holt) to five points. It was a good game for us.
"Everybody played pretty tough," Reinland said. "Spence was solid. Credit Covy. They did a great job guarding him and he did a great job not forcing it. We executed a little better in the second half and got the ball where we wanted."
Walla Walla plays at top-ranked North Idaho on Saturday.
