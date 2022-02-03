Walla Walla Community College extended for an additional weekend the measures put in place last weekend regarding attendance for women’s and men’s basketball home games, according to a school press release.
Game attendance will be restricted this weekend to current WWCC students, families and guests of players and coaches as a result of the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in the college’s service district.
Players and coaches from both home and visiting teams will each have an opportunity to invite four people by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, to be added to a VIP list that will grant them access to the games as spectators.
The VIP list is designed to provide families and current students with the opportunity to watch and support student-athletes, while continuing to manage the health and safety of the college and community, the release said.
Current students planning to attend the game should contact Wanda Williams in the Athletic Department at wanda.williams@wwcc.edu to have their name placed on the VIP list.
The Warrior women are scheduled to play at 2 p.m., while the men are slated for a 4 p.m. start, both against Yakima Valley. Both games are available via livestream on “YouTube Livestream” on the WWCC athletics website, warriors.wwcc.edu.
Game management staff will check people in at the door via the VIP list. All spectators are required to wear masks at all times while indoors, while also observing distancing protocols where possible.
Food and beverage are not permitted in Dietrich Dome for this weekend’s games, with the exception of water in reusable containers.
