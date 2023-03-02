Walla Walla Community College's men's basketball team earned a school-record 24th regular-season victory in Northwest Athletic Conference action on Wednesday, March 1, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors upended Treasure Valley, 103-86, in their regular-season finale that brought their Eastern Region record to 13-3 and overall mark to 24-5.
Walla Walla takes the East's No. 2 seed into the NWAC Tournament next week on Cheryl Holden Court at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
All five Walla Walla starters hit double figures and three recorded double-doubles on Wednesday.
Trey Arland led the way with 25 points and 10 assists, and former Kamiakin teammate Kyson Rose earned a double-double of his own with 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Spencer Wright had 17 points in the game and dished out a game-high 12 assists for the Warriors. He was 6-for-10 from the field and 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
Josh Gillespie contributed 15 points to the WWCC cause and Covy Kelly chipped in with 11.
Walla Walla jumped out to first-half leads of 17-0 and 22-2 and never looked back. It led by 37 at the 11:51 mark of the second half.
"We came out hitting the 3-ball," Warrior coach Jeff Reinland said. "We got off to a good start in the second half. We played well for 30 minutes. We executed pretty well.
"It's been a great year," he said. "Now we'll have a 10-day layoff and we'll see what we can do. We've got to get ready."
