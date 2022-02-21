Jake Poulton led five Warrior men in double figures with 20 points as Walla Walla Community College evened its Northwest Athletic Conference East record at 6-6 with a 108-57 thumping of Treasure Valley in the Dietrich Dome on Monday, Feb. 21.
The Warriors held a 56-32 halftime lead and were never threatened by the Chukars.
Covy Kelly with 18 points, Jake Wells with 16, Jander Cline with 14 and Bryce Kelly with 12 joined Poulton in double-figure scoring.
Poulton led the Warriors with eight assists, as well.
Niko Robben and Jander Cline both grabbed six rebounds for Walla Walla.
The Warriors hit 19-of-34 3-pointers in the game, and they made 5-of-6 free throws.
Gabriel Howe led the Chukars with 14 points.
Walla Walla, now 9-13 overall, next go to Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
