YAKIMA — Guard Jake Poulton scored 22 of his game-high 39 points in the second half — including a pair of free throws with two seconds left in regulation time — to lift the Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team to a 93-91 victory over Yakima Valley on the night of Friday, April 30.
Poulton was 14-of-24 from the field and 9-of-18 from 3-point range. His heroics helped the Warriors shoot 54 percent from the field — 38-of-70.
Forward Jander Cline tallied 20 points for WWCC, which rallied from a 15-point, first-half deficit and 52-46 halftime disadvantage.
"It was a very difficult game," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "We did not play well defensively.
"Poulton had a big game and Bryce Kelly hit some big shots down the stretch," Reinland said. "Kolby Modrow defended (MarJon) Beauchamp well. He (Beauchamp) is a projected Pac-12 and NBA player."
Beauchamp paced YVC with 27 points.
The Warriors host Treasure Valley Tuesday night at 7:30.