Dakota Patchen scored 14 points and Makayla DeBry added 10 as the Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team shook off the residue of 26 turnovers and smashed Columbia Basin, 68-50, in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action Friday, April 16, at the Dietrich Dome.
"The second half just wasn't very good for us," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We turned the ball over too much.
"We are playing nine freshmen and we are making a lot of mistakes," Hazeltine said. "We just have to be patient and realize how young we are. We are learning."
With that said, eleven of the athletes on WWCC's 12-player roster broke into the scoring column during the course of the contest.
The Warriors buried the Hawks with a pair of second-quarter surges. A Patchen layin ended a 9-0 run that put Walla Walla up 24-13 at the 7:18 mark, and Kortney Trappett sank a jumper to conclude a 12-0 blitz that grew WWCC's margin to 22, 36-14, with 2:30 on the clock.
"I thought we had a great start to the game, especially the second quarter," Hazeltine said. "We had our break going and we ran the floor really well."
WWCC's advantage swelled to a game-high 26 points, 46-20, at the outset of the third quarter on a DeBry 3-pointer with 8:09 remaining.
The Warriors limited the visitors to 27-percent shooting from the field (16-of-60) and doubled the Hawks in the rebounding department, 52-26.
Walla Walla was scheduled to host North Idaho Tuesday, but the game has been canceled, Hazeltine said.
WWCC's next contest is Friday at Treasure Valley.