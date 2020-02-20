Walla Walla’s postseason tournament hopes are on life support following Wednesday night’s crushing 76-75 overtime loss to Blue Mountain in the Dietrich Dome.
But veteran Warriors coach Jeff Reinland took the high road, giving all the credit to the visiting Timberwolves rather and chastising his team for losing an important game that it probably should have and certainly needed to win.
“I didn’t sleep much last night, that’s for sure,” Reinland said early this morning. “But first thing, give Blue Mountain credit. They came in and played hard and competed hard.
“My kids played hard too, and they battled hard. But a few things went Blue Mountain’s way at the end and they got the win. I don’t want to discredit anything they did.”
It was only the second Northwest Athletic Conference East Region win of the season for the Timberwolves, who will take a 2-12 league record and a 6-21 mark overall into their final two games. Blue Mountain plays at Big Bend Saturday and finishes up at home against Spokane next Wednesday in Pendleton.
The Warriors, who were coming off an impressive 82-67 victory at Treasure Valley on Monday, are now 5-9 in the East Region and 11-15 overall. Their only hope of qualifying for next month’s NWAC Championships in Everett is to force a playoff game against either Treasure Valley or Yakima to determine the region’s fourth and final postseason ticket.
To do so, WWCC will need to win its final two regular-season games at Columbia Basin Saturday and at Big Bend next Wednesday and then hope that Treasure Valley loses its final game or Yakima loses twice. The Chukars (7-8, 14-12) host Wenatchee (10-4, 22-5) Saturday and draw the final bye next Wednesday; the Yaks (7-7, 10-15) are at North Idaho (14-0, 26-1) Saturday and entertain Wenatchee on Wednesday on next week.
“We’re still alive,” Reinland said. “The bottom line is, we have to go on the road and win our final two games against two tough teams. Every team in this region is tough.”
The Warriors led the Timberwolves by three points, 32-29, at halftime and were clinging to a two-point lead, 65-63, with less than a minute to play and freshman guard Jake Poulton at the free-throw line for three shots.
“Jake got fouled shooting a 3,” Reinland said. “He’s an 89-percent free-throw shooter on the year, and he missed all three shots.”
After the Timberwolves knotted the score at 65-65, Warriors freshman Faust Ystueta sank 1-of-2 free throws with 30 seconds on the clock for a one-point lead. But Blue Mountain’s Dedi Seme knocked down a 3-pointer for a 68-66 Timberwolves lead with five seconds showing.
“We inbounded the ball real fast, got it to Ryan Wagar at midcourt and he was fouled taking a desperation shot,” Reinland said.
With 1.6 seconds on the clock, Wagar made his first two free throws to tie the game at 68-68 but missed the potential game-winner and the game went into overtime.
Three consecutive buckets by post Jander Cline put the Warirors in charge 74-68 to begin the extra session. But the Timberwolves fought back to within a point, 74-73, in the final minute.
“We got fouled again and made 1-of-2 free throws to lead 75-73 with about 15 seconds to play,” Reinland said.
After a timeout, however, the Timberwolves worked the ball to Seme again, and his step-back 3-pointer rippled the net for a 76-75 lead with three seconds to play.
“We ran a nice play at the end of the game and got a good look,” Reinland said. “But the shot wasn’t close.”
Cline finished with 22 points and Ystueta added 19 to lead WWCC scorers. Seme tallied 19 points, Josh Wilson scored 17 and Wes Persinger contributed 16 points off the bench for the Timberwolves.
Rebounding and WWCC’s inability to make its free throws were the most decisive factors in the game.
The Timberwolves controlled the backboards 49-33, with Persinger and Craig Mueller hauling down 13 boards each.
“They had two guys who killed us on the boards,” Reinland said. “For whatever reasons, we stand around and watch a lot. And we had so many rebounds in our hands that we ended up losing.
“This is a pretty devastating loss, and it’s going to be hard to get the team back up,” the coach added. “We’re getting good games out of Jander (Cline) every night and our defense is good. But our shooting has been sporadic. We’re getting a lot of good looks. When we hit them, we win. And when we don’t, we lose.”
Timberwolves 76, Warriors 75
BLUE MOUNTAIN (76) — Broncheau 3-8 0-0 6, Wilson 7-12 3-5 17, Liddicoat 2-6 0-0 4, Seme 8-14 0-0 19, Mueller 4-11 1-1 9, Butcher 0-3 0-0 0, Persinger 7-16 2-6 16, Burke 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 33-75 6-12 76.
WALLA WALLA (75) — Ystueta 6-14 3-5 19, Poulton 3-11 0-3 8, Streufert 4-8 0-0 8, Modrow 2-5 0-0 6, Cline 10-15 2-2 22, Wagar 1-2 4-6 6, Gallegos 1-2 0-0 2, Young 1-2 0-0 3, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Clayton 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-18 75.
Halftime — WWCC 32, Blue Mountain 29. Regulation — WWCC 68, Blue Mountain 68. 3-point goals — Blue Mountain 4-7 (Liddicoat 0-1, Seme 3-4, Persinger 0-1, Burke 1-1), WWCC 9-27 (Ystueta 4-10, Poulton 2-7, Streufert 0-1, Modrow 2-5, Gallegos 0-1, Young 1-2, Kern 0-1). Total fouls — Blue Mountain 11, WWCC 9. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Blue Mountain 49 (Mueller 13, Persinger 13), WWCC 32 (Poulton 7, Cline 7). Turnovers — Blue Mountain 11, WWCC 10. Assists — WWCC 19 (Poulton 9), Blue Mountain 11 (Wilson 5).