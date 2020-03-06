EVERETT, Wash. — Coach Bobbi Hazeltine and members of her Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team were killing time at an outlet mall near their motel here Thursday afternoon when she got the call.
The Northwest Athletic Conference Championships they were in town for had just been suspended because of the coronavirus.
The decision came after it was learned that an Everett Community College student had tested positive for COVID-19, the deadly virus that originated in China and has been spreading worldwide, causing fear and disrupting schedules.
Everett CC is the site of the NWAC men's and women's season-ending basketball tournaments that began Thursday and were scheduled to run through next weekend. When school officials made the determination to close the campus for extensive cleaning to prevent the spread of the virus, NWAC officials opted to follow suit and suspend the tournaments.
Two women's games had already been completed Thursday and a third was in progress when the decision was made. Wenatchee Valley defeated Tacoma 70-48 in the 8 a.m. opener and Mount Hood downed Whatcom 75-72 in the second game.
North Idaho and Lower Columbia were in the middle of their game when the campus was closed at approximately 12:15 p.m. The game was allowed to finish, with North Idaho prevailing 53-50.
The remainder of the weekend schedule, including WWCC's first-round match against Highline that was slated for an 8 p.m. tip Thursday, has been suspended.
All told, five first-round women's game Thursday and all four women's quarterfinals on Friday have been effected. Likewise, the first two rounds of the men's tournament scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will not be played.
The tournaments were scheduled to be completed here next weekend.
"We are just waiting to hear," Hazeltine said when asked about alternative plans to hold the tournaments. "I have had a couple of conversations with someone on the executive board and they are looking for a site that can hold both men and women at two sites that are close together.
"It also sounded like they may be forced to a format where we can complete both tournaments in one weekend," she said. "We need four days to do each tournament, and we are running out of weekends because everyone goes on spring break."
As soon as Hazeltine learned that the tournaments had been suspended, she alerted her players, who in turn contacted family members who were either already in town for Thursday night's game or en route.
"Everyone got on their phones and called their families," Hazeltine said of the change-of-plans scramble.
"Some of the girls caught their parents halfway and they were able to return to where they were coming from. Others were already here or close, and some stayed overnight because they were already in their hotels."
A Walla Walla school administrator contacted the motel where the Warriors were staying and was successful in being able to cancel the remainder of the team's weekend reservation.
"We rushed back to the motel, packed up our stuff and got out of there in about 15 minutes," Hazeltine said.
"We did go to lunch because we were hungry," she said. "Then we got hold of our bus driver, got on the bus and headed home. We got back about 8:30, a long trip for not being able to play."
Hazeltine said that there are minimal concerns that anyone connected with the basketball tournaments might have come into contact with the person infected with the coronavirus.
"The person who tested positive they are fairly certain had not contact with the gym at all," she said. "There is no evidence that he or she was anywhere near the gym, but because they closed the campus the NWAC had no choice but to suspend the tournament."
The coach wouldn't speculate on where the tournaments might be played, other than to suggest that she didn't think it would be Everett or anywhere else in the Seattle area where the coronavirus has been the most prevalent in the Pacific Northwest.
"It would be great if they chose Walla Walla," Hazeltine said, only half joking. "Idaho, maybe? They have to go somewhere where there is no evidence of the virus outbreak."
Meanwhile, it will be business as usual for the coach and her team. They will hold a practice this afternoon in the Dietrich Dome, take the weekend off and then return to the practice court Monday hopeful that there is a tournament in their future.
"We've prepared for two teams about as much as you can," Hazeltine said, referring to first-round foe Highline and either Clackamas or Peninsula, WWCC's potential second-round opponent. "We're just going to get back at it, and hopefully we will to hear something over the weekend.
"This is just crazy," she said. "I don't know if anything like this has ever happened. My hope is that there still is a tournament, but at this point I don't know if that is going to be an option."