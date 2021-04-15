North Idaho's women's soccer team got an early goal from Lauren Johnson, just 6:32 into the game, and held off Walla Walla Community College's the rest of the way for a 1-0 Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) victory on the Warriors' pitch on Wednesday.
Walla Walla put up 13 shots in the match, with four on goal, but were unable to find the back of the net.
The Warriors' Emmy Williams had three shots, with two on goal, in the game, with teammates Lyndsey Ellingsen and Paige Savage having two shots with one on goal apiece.
Walla Walla, 2-1-1, next goes to Yakima Valley at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.