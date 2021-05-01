PENDLETON — Miaja Mills posted a double-double — 14 points and 14 rebounds — on the night of Friday, April 30, as the Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team rolled past Blue Mountain, 89-32, in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region contest.
Brie Holecek matched Mills with 14 points and Dakota Patchen added 11 for the Warriors, who led 24-4 after the first quarter and outscored BMCC 29-3 in the third.
The victory was WWCC's second of the week over the Timberwolves. Seventy-two hours earlier, Walla Walla triumphed by a 65-34 count in the Dietrich Dome.
The number 12 was to WWCC's liking. Annagail Smith contributed 12 rebounds for the Walla Wallans and all 12 Warriors who suited up broke into the scoring column.
"I thought our starters played really well," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "The five who started the game had 18 assists between them. They were so unselfish.
"Miaja Mills continues to play well," Hazeltine said. "Dakota played her best game of the year, as did Taycee (Harper). We ran our break very well.
"It was a good team effort."
Walla Walla hosts Treasure Valley Tuesday night at 5:30.