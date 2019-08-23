TUKWILA, Wash. — Jessica Maher netted two goals for the Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer team as the Warriors erased an early deficit to begin the season with a 4-1 victory over Portland here in the Northwest Athletic Conference Friendlies at the Starfire Sports Complex on Thursday.
Portland jumped ahead with its lone goal about six minutes in, but WWCC wasted little time coming back as Emmy Williams fed Maher for her first goal to tie things up only five minutes later.
Still even at halftime, Williams helped put WWCC on top for good with an assist on Aubree Stone’s goal at the 48th minute.
WWCC began to pull away less than 10 minutes later as Maher score unassisted, and Taylen Wohl found the back of the net for more insurance at 76.
Warrior goalie Josey Gunter shrugged off the early Portland tally, finishing with seven saves.
Sticking around for another match at the NWAC Friendlies here today, the WWCC women are up against Edmonds starting at 4 p.m.
Edmonds lost to Tacoma on Thursday, 2-1.