OREGON CITY — Walla Walla Community College went to halftime up 47-33 over Linn-Benton, only to see that lead disappear here on Saturday in the Clackamas Holiday men's basketball tournament.
Linn-Benton's Kyree Davis exploded for 18 points after going scoreless in the first half, teammate Kadeem Nelson added 14 after the break, and Walla Walla Community College came away with an 87-78 loss.
Nelson finished as the game's top scorer with 28 points.
WWCC (4-6 record) looks to snap its four-game losing skid today against Centralia here starting at 1 p.m.
Four of the Warriors wound up in double-digits against Linn-Benton as Jander Cline tallied 20, Jake Poulton had 14, Ryan Wagar 12, Dillon Young 11 — and Garrett Streufert grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his eight points — but the Roadrunners won a hard-fought second half.
Linn-Benton came out of the break with a 13-2 run, cutting the WWCC lead to 49-46 less than four minutes in, but the Warriors battled to stay ahead.
The Roadrunners finally tied things up at 72-72 with 4:34 remaining, took the lead on a pair of free-throws seconds later, and held on to the end.