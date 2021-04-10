MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Only four seconds remained when the Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team went up 66-65 on Makayla DeBry's free-throw to complete her 3-point play here Friday, April 9.
However, Big Bend then connected on a buzzer-beating basket to hand the Warriors a 67-66 loss.
DeBry finished the game with a team-high 15 points for WWCC (1-1 record), and Miaja Mills added 12, while both Taycee Harper and Brie Holecek each had 10.
The Warriors look to bounce back Tuesday at Yakima.
WWCC had its hands full here Friday, as Kelsey Sorenson put up a game-high 32 points for Big Bend.
A Sorenson layup at the start of the third quarter gave Big Bend its largest lead of the game at 39-27.
But by the time the fourth quarter started, WWCC had climbed all the way back with Harper scoring put to the Warriors up 49-48.
Action remained tight the rest of the way, as Sorenson scored to break a 63-63 tie with 43 seconds left.
Sorenson then missed a free-throw that would have upped the Big Bend lead, and Mills grabbed the rebound to give WWCC one more chance.
Following a WWCC timeout with 13 seconds left, DeBry was fouled as she scored to tie things up.
DeBry converted the bonus free-throw with just four seconds to go, but another Sorenson basket would lift Big Bend in the end.