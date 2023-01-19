WENATCHEE — Covy Kelly scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team to a 92-76 victory over Wenatchee Valley in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The Warriors improved to 3-2 in league play and 14-4 overall with Wednesday's win.
Kelly made 8-of-15 shots from the field including 5-of-10 from 3-point range.
Each Warrior starter hit the double-figure plateau. Kyson Rose added a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Trey Arland scored 19.
Spencer Wright notched a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards, and Josh Gillespie matched Wright with 14 points and snared seven rebounds for WWCC.
Gillespie made seven of eight shots, Wright was 7-for-10, Arland was 8-for-12, and Rose was 10-for-17.
Walla Walla's starters accounted for all but two of their team's points and all but one shot from the floor.
The Warriors led 48-36 at halftime and never looked back.
Walla Walla hosts Blue Mountain Saturday at 4 p.m.
