Brooke Kaawa has stated in the recent past that her dream was to be a head volleyball coach.
Walla Walla Community College has afforded her the opportunity to make her dream a reality.
“I always wanted to come back to the Pacific Northwest,” said Kaawa, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at National Junior College Athletic Association power Western Nebraska. “I saw the opening and gave it a shot. I wanted to stay close to the game and this was the best way to do it.”
Kaawa helped lead the Scottsbluff, Neb., school to a national tournament appearance and a 51-22 overall record.
“We had multiple games canceled and sometimes practiced with just six players,” Kaawa said of the struggles experienced by the program due to COVID-19. “It was hard to recruit. Twenty twenty-one was a bit more normal. We tried to keep things as smooth and as normal as possible.”
The Hawaiian native was a two-time all-region selection at WNCC — in 2016 and 2017 — prior to joining the coaching staff. She was both a middle blocker and outside hitter for the Cougars, who posted a pair of top-11 national finishes.
“The competitive part of it was really (fun),” Kaawa said. “We didn’t have a set six. Everybody wanted to be on the starting six and were doing whatever it (took) to get a win.”
Kaawa also won acclaim at the four-year level during 2018 and 2019. She was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association all-region choice and a first-team, all-Frontier Conference pick after a successful senior campaign at Lewiston, Idaho’s Lewis-Clark State College.
“The school and community were family based,” said Kaawa, who majored in psychology. “We were involved in the community. We had dinners with families, ran camps. I loved the town.”
Perhaps that is why Kaawa yearned to head west after two seasons as a Western Nebraska assistant.
“I didn’t like being away from family,” Kaawa said. “I knew I wanted to come back.”
Kaawa was a multi-sport athlete at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama. She played four seasons of both volleyball and basketball, was a part of three state championship teams (two volleyball, one basketball), and was one of 15 state athletes to earn “Fab 15” status.
Kaawa will inherit a Warrior program with seven freshmen on its 2022 roster.
But she said that things have gone well thus far.
“We’re progressively getting better each day,” Kaawa said. “We want to make sure we’re ready to go by (August) 24th.”
The Warriors unofficially kick off their season on that day with scrimmages in Yakima against YVC and Highline.
“It’s surreal,” Kaawa said. “I started in early March. The past few months have flown by. I’m definitely excited and anxious to get the season started.”
