YAKIMA — Walla Walla Community College blitzed Yakima Valley with a 28-point third quarter that wiped out a four-point halftime deficit and led to a 68-56 victory in Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Darbi Avery led the winners with 17 points and McKenzie Long, who made 4-of-6 shots from 3-point territory, added 16.
Dylan Lovett scored 12 points for WWCC and Kylie Wood came off the bench to contribute 11 tallies.
"Yakima played a great first half in their extended zone," Walla Walla coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We really had trouble scoring.
"Their post player is tough, and we couldn’t stop her with one person," Hazeltine said of Aliyah Finch, who scored a game-high 27 points. "We doubled her after halftime and that helped.
"McKenzie Long hit some big 3’s in the third quarter to put us ahead," Hazeltine said. "She was the offensive key in that quarter."
The Warriors host Spokane on Wednesday.
