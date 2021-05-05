Brie Holecek scored a game-high 21 points and teammate Dakota Patchen added 19 Tuesday night, May 4, as Walla Walla Community College posted a 78-52 victory over Treasure Valley in a Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball game in the Dietrich Dome.
Patchen tallied 15 of her points in the first quarter on five 3-point field goals that helped the Warriors fashion a 29-9 lead after ten minutes.
Holecek provided a bulk of WWCC's scoring in the second quarter. She produced 11 points in the period and Walla Walla cruised into halftime with a 47-23 lead.
"Dakota and Brie really came out on fire, and that obviously helped us," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said.
The Warriors ended the game with 32 field goals, 22 of which were assisted.
"I love the way we passed the ball," Hazeltine said. "We are so unselfish, and it's fun to coach this team. They pass the ball so well.
"Taycee Harper really got us going," Hazeltine said of her point guard who ended up with nine points, six assists, and five rebounds. "She runs the floor so well, had a lot of nice passes, and hit some big shots."
Things got sloppy in the fourth quarter, "but that happens with big leads," Hazeltine said. "That's the real negative I could see. We played pretty well."
WWCC hosts Yakima Valley Friday night at 5:30.