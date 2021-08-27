TUKWILA, Wash. — A scoreless draw between Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team and Whatcom here on Thursday, Aug. 26, wrapped up WWCC's season-opening visit to the Northwest Athletic Conference Friendlies at the Starfire Sports Complex.
After two matches, starting with the 1-1 tie Wednesday against Bellevue, the Warriors came away undefeated — but also winless, and with one goal to their credit on the young season.
Walla Walla certainly challenged Whatcom, outshooting the Orcas 19-14 and forcing goalie Aliyah Mintah-Myers to make nine saves.
The Orcas, meanwhile, put WWCC goalie Josey Gunter to the test, but she made five saves to keep them at bay.
Now warmed up for this season, the Warriors will stick around WWCC for a two-week homestand that begins Sept. 2 against Edmonds with the start of 4:15 p.m.