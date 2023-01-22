Josh Gillespie, Kyson Rose, Trey Arland and Spencer Wright registered double-doubles to lead Walla Walla Community College to a 94-79 victory over Blue Mountain in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Dietrich Dome.
Gillespie and Rose scored 28 points apiece and combined for 26 rebounds (Gillespie 14, Rose 12) as the Warriors raised their league record to 4-2 and are 15-4 overall.
Arland did his part in the win by scoring 15 points and dishing out 12 assists. Wright tallied 11 points and dished out an equal number of dimes.
"The Warriors won a tough game versus Blue," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "The Warriors led most of the game although Blue Mountain did take a four-point lead at the 16-minute mark.
"The Warriors regained the lead a couple minutes later and were able to build the lead back up again," he said. "Overall it was a great game that featured two good teams playing hard."
Walla Walla plays at Treasure Valley on Wednesday.
