YAKIMA — Walla Walla Community College completed a road sweep here on Saturday in NWAC East women’s soccer action.
The Wariors were hot off a 1-0 win at Wenatchee Valley Thursday and kept their unblemished East record Saturday with a 4-0 blanking of Yakima Valley.
Fani Cossio got the Warriors started Saturday with a goal in the 21st minute.
Taylen Wohl, with an assist from Erin Leseberg, put the Warriors up 2-0 with a goal in the 26th minute.
The Warriors went to intermission up 2-0 over the Yaks.
The Yaks held off the Warriors in the second half until the 73rd minute.
Jessica Maher found the back of the net for a 3-0 Warrior lead.
Aubree Skone finished the Yaks off with a goal in the 88th minute as the Warriors ran their NWAC East record to 4-0 with the 4-0 win.
Josey Gunter posted her second shutout of the week in goal for the Warriors with a two save performance.
Thursday in Wenatchee, was a case of the Warriors doing everything except scoring.
The Warriors put 16 shots on goal and limited Wenatchee Valley to only three shots on goal.
The Warriors only got Sariah Valencia’s shot home in the 32nd minute, but Gunter, in net, and the Warrior defense made the 1-0 first half lead stand up for a 1-0 win.
Gunter got the shutout with a three saves.
The Warriors take their first place standing in the East to North Idaho for a Wednesday match.