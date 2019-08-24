TUKWILA, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College men combined to take six shots on goal but failed to ever hit the back net, evening their record so far this soccer season with a 3-0 loss to Everett here at Starfire Sports Complex on Friday in the Northwest Athletic Conference Friendlies.
Fresh off opening this season with a 4-3 win over Southwestern Oregon here on Thursday, WWCC battled Everett to a scoreless stalemate for 28 minutes before
the Trojans managed to get an upper hand.
Everett would pull away with two more goals in the second half.
The Warriors next will host weekend action with Pierce this coming Friday, starting at 2:15 p.m., and then Rogue on Saturday.