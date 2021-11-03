Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team fought the good fight Wednesday night, Nov. 3, but came up short in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors, who suited up just six players due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, dropped a 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 decision to North Idaho.
Walla Walla needs one win in its final two matches, or a Big Bend loss, to earn an NWAC tournament berth.
Marci Clayton had an ace, nine kills and 10 digs for Walla Walla; Haley Shaw had 29 assists; and Brooke Dribnak contributed 10 kills and an equal number of digs.
Hayley Bretz served two aces, and added two kills and 20 digs for the Warriors; Mollie Doyle had six kills and 16 digs; and Olivia Tolman delivered an ace, five kills and seven digs.
"We knew it was going to be a battle," WWCC coach Rylie Engelson said. "Our middles and setters were going all the way around (the court). I'm proud of them. I couldn't have asked for more. They played with a lot of passion."
Walla Walla's next match is Friday at Treasure Valley.
