PASCO — Walla Walla Community College held a nine-point lead going into the fourth quarter of its Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region women's basketball game with Columbia Basin on Saturday, Feb. 25.
But the Hawks outscored the Warriors 21-8 in the final period and escaped with a league-clinching 58-54 victory.
Columbia Basin improved its Eastern Region-best mark to 11-3 and is now 18-5 overall.
Walla Walla now takes a 10-5 region record and 20-7 overall mark into its regular-season finale on Wednesday against Treasure Valley in the Dietrich Dome.
Darbi Avery led Walla Walla with a double-double — 16 points and 12 rebounds. She was 5-for-9 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Seven of her boards were claimed on the defensive end of the floor.
The Warriors shot just 32 percent from the field (19-of-60) and made just one shot from 3-point range on 16 hoists. Walla Walla sank 15-of-22 free throws.
Columbia Basin's field-goal efficiency was not much better. The Hawks were 20-of-55 from the field and only 5-for-28 from outside the 3-point arc.
But CBC made all but three of its 16 charity tosses in the game including three-of-four in the final 12 seconds of the fourth quarter.
