The Walla Walla Community College men's basketball team squandered 30-plus point performances by guard Jake Poulton and forward Jander Cline, and a 14-point, second-half lead, in a 95-92 loss to Columbia Basin on Friday, April 16, in the Dietrich Dome.
Poulton launched, bobbed, and weaved his way to 33 points while Cline posted 32 in the low block during the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region game.
The twosome combined for 35 first-half points as WWCC fashioned a 52-44 lead at halftime.
Cline sank two free throws with 13:54 remaining in the second half to give the Warriors a 70-56 lead.
But Hawks' guard Jase Edwards, who scored 22 points, connected on a pair of short jumpers in the final two minutes that pushed CBC over the top. He broke an 89-all tie at the 1:34 mark and made it 93-89 with 31 seconds to go.
The Warriors committed just 14 turnovers in the game, but 10 of them occurred in the second half.
"Our guys just ran out of gas against their pressure," Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland said. "It was a good NWAC game. CBC was just a little bit better."
Tyler Kurtz led Columbia Basin with 29 points.