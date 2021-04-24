ONTARIO, Ore. — Forward Jander Cline scored a game-high 30 points as Walla Walla Community College knocked off Treasure Valley, 93-81, in a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball contest on Friday, April 23.
Cline was 12-of-18 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free throw line.
Jake Poulton added 20 points for the Warriors and Tyler Kartchner contributed a double-double - 16 points and 18 rebounds.
Kolby Modrow tallied 14 points and Alex Stith came off the bench to score 11. Stith was 4-for-5 from the floor and was perfect on three tries from 3-point range.
"Great game for Alex Stith off the bench," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "Tyler and Jander controlled the inside."
Walla Walla shot 51 percent overall (37-of-73) and 41 percent (11-of-27) from beyond the arc.
The Warriors host Wenatchee Valley Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.