YAKIMA — Walla Walla Community College fought back to tie Yakima Valley 42-42 at the half.
The Warrior shooting woes took its toll in the second half as the Yaks went on a 45-32 run to pull out an 87-74 win here Saturday in NWAC East Region mens basketball action.
"We didn't come ready to play," Warrior coach Jeff Reinland said. "We had a slow start but came back to tie at the half."
The Warriors couldn't, except for Jander Cline who finished the game with a game-high 29 points, find the range in the second 20 minutes.
The Yaks got a big game from Kieon Gill. Gill posted a double, double with 21 points and 16 rebounds, and dished out a game-high five assists.
The Yaks used an advantage at the free throw line, the Warriors were 14-of-20 but the Yaks converted 27-of-42 attempts, to hold off the Warriors.
"Again, we started the second half slow," Reinland added. "They couldn't stop Jander (Cline). (But) we couldn't make our shots going 6-of-31 from 3. We had wide open looks, just couldn't knock them down. Yakima played hard and got 43 free throws."
Jake Poulton with 15 and Gabe Gallegos with 11 joined Cline in double digits for the Warriors.
The Warriors drop to 0-2 in the East and will look for their first East Region win when Wenatchee Valley visits the Dietrich Dome Wednesday.