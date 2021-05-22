Actor Al Pacino made the following statement in the 1980s film 'Scarface': "Every dog has his day."
That could have easily applied to the Blue Mountain Timberwolves' men's basketball team on Friday night.
BMCC, winless cellar dwellers in the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region, did not look the part of a patsy in the first half of its game with Walla Walla Community College in the Dietrich Dome.
The Timberwolves scored 60 first-half points, and shot 58 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes - 63 percent from 3-point territory - on their way to handing their gracious hosts an embarrassing 91-87 loss.
Friday's setback was WWCC's fourth straight.
Blue Mountain made 22-of-38 shots in the first half and 10-of-16 from outside the arc. It led 60-46 at halftime after trailing early by a 12-2 count.
"What happened in the first half?" a perplexed WWCC coach Jeff Reinland asked afterward. "We gave them some open shots.
"We were harping on our guys all week about playing better defense," Reinland said. "Teams are just lighting us up."
The Warriors battled back in the second half and cut the deficit to two, 87-85, on a Jake Poulton bucket with 25 seconds to go.
But that is as close as the Warriors would get.
Jander Cline led WWCC with 30 points and Poulton added 27. Tyler Kartchner produced a double-double - 16 points and 10 rebounds - for Walla Walla.
The Warriors play at Wenatchee on Friday.