ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team scored 27 points in the first quarter during a 65-44 torpedoing of host Treasure Valley in Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball action on Friday, April 23.
Brie Holecek led the Warriors with 12 points while teammates Makayla DeBry and Kortney Trappett added 11 apiece.
The Chuckars' Lillie Smith paced all point seekers with 20.
"We played a really solid first quarter," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "It was the best offensive quarter we've had in a long time.
WWCC managed just five points in the second quarter, but were able to stem the tide by outscoring Treasure Valley 33-25 in the second half.
"We missed so many shots in the second quarter," Hazeltine said. "It was pretty disappointing to score only five points after such a good first (quarter)."
Walla Walla limited the Chuckars to just 29-percent shooting from the field.
"This was our best defensive game of the year," Hazeltine said. "Treasure scored 117 on Tuesday, so to hold them to 44 was quite a feat for us."
Walla Walla hosts Blue Mountain Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.