Taylor (Kawehi) Ephan homered to tie things up for Walla Walla Community College leading off the bottom of the seventh, and then Gabby Beckstrom made them winners in extra innings with her three-run blast in the ninth, giving the Warriors their fourth straight win to open this softball season in a 14-11 edging of Edmonds here on Saturday.
WWCC started the weekend with a lopsided doubleheader sweep of Pierce, 16-2 and 20-4.
Warrior starting pitchers Courtney Call and Carter Thornton took turns limiting the Pierce to scattered hits while the WWCC lineup teed off with Tia Takasaki homering in each game, and Tommy MacDonald and Gabby Beckstrom also going deep before play stopped midway through the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Edmonds proved gave the Warriors more trouble in their Saturday twin bill.
The first game saw Edmonds up 7-6 midway through the fourth inning until Beckstrom singled home Caitlin Crist with one out, and then scored the g0-ahead run on a Rylee Gentner base hit.
WWCC pulled away in the fifth, when Crist hit a two-run homer and the Warriors added some insurance runs.
Edmonds threatened to leave the Warriors on a sour note, only three outs away from taking their night cap, but Ephan saved the day.
Next, the Warriors hit the road for another four games this coming weekend in Richland.
Friday's first game
Warriors 16, Raiders 2
Pierce;100;10;—;2;3;0
WWCC;385;0x;—;16;17;2
Call and Miller. Hagen, Dias (2) and Ferrante, Chandler (3).
HR — WWCC: Takasaki, MacDonald.
Hits — Pierce: . WWCC: .
Friday's second game
Warriors 20, Raiders 4
Pierce;102;01;—;4;4;2
WWCC;556;4x;—;20;17;2
Thornton and Miller. Wallen, Hagen (2), Hillen (3), Dias (3).
HR — Pierce: Burbridge. WWCC: Takasaki, Beckstrom.
Hits — Pierce: Hope 2, Burbridge, Dias. WWCC: Rollins 3, Takasaki 2, Ephan 2, Gentner 2, MacDonald 2, Crist, Beckstrom, Godfrey, Miller, Barreras, Oates.
Saturday's first game
Warriors 12, Tritons 7
Edmonds;212;200;0;—;7;10;1
WWCC;132;240;x—;12;16;0
Brown, Thornton (5) and Ephan. Robbins and Clark.
HR — Edmonds: Kaimi-Montira, Bednar, Robbins. WWCC: Crist, Beckstrom.
Hits — Edmonds: Delzer 2, Vehikite 2, Kaimi-Montira 2, Sagapolutele, Micky, Bednar, Robbins. WWCC: Crist 3, Beckstrom 3, Gentner 2, MacDonald 2, Rollins 2, Takasaki, Ephan, Thornton, Oates.
Saturday's second game
Warriors 14, Tritons 11 (9 innings)
Edmonds;001;244;000—;11;13;3
WWCC;031;051;103;—;14;13;0
Call, Thornton (5) and Ephan. Delzer and Sagapolutele.
HR — Edmonds: Sagapolutele, Clark. WWCC: Ephan 2, Takasaki, Beckstrom, MacDonald, Oates.
Hits — Edmonds: Delzer 3, Sagapolutele 2, Clark 2, Andrade 2, Vehikite, Kaimoi-Montira, Micky, Young. WWCC: Takasaki 3, Oates 3, Beckstrom 2, Ephan 2, Crist, Gentner, MacDonald.