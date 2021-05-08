Six-foot-seven forward MarJon Beauchamp scored a game-high 41 points on the night of Friday, May 7, to lead visiting Yakima Valley to a 96-83 victory over Walla Walla Community College in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball action in the Dietrich Dome.
Beauchamp - witnessed in a previous outing by the NBA's Houston Rockets, according to WWCC coach Jeff Reinland - made 15-of-30 field goal attempts including multiple first-half dunks that drew numerous oohs and aahs from fans in attendance.
Guard Quentin Raynor added 30 to YVC's point total. He was 12-of-16 from the floor and 6-for-9 from 3-point distance.
Yakima's largest lead was realized at the 6:13 mark of the first half, 47-26. Walla Walla was unable to recover.
"They had one guy we couldn't stop," Reinland said. "He was too much for us.
"Our zone slowed him down a bit in the second half, (but) that allowed Raynor to go off," Reinland said. "We struggle to guard people. We have to score a lot of points to win."
Kolby Modrow led the Warriors with 29 points and made 9-of-14 tries from outside the arc. Jake Poulton tallied 20 for WWCC.
Jander Cline and Drew LaJoices had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Walla Walla.
The Warriors host Big Bend Friday at 7:30 p.m.