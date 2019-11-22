TACOMA — A remarkable defensive effort against the top offense in the league wasn’t enough as the Walla Walla Community College volleyball team lost their opening match to Pierce College 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-21) at the Northwest Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship here on Thursday.
The season then ended for WWCC with a loss in straight sets to Linn Benton, 25-14 and 25-23, in the loser-out bracket.
Pierce sweeps WWCC
in opening round match
WWCC’s first match had sophomore libero Tia Takasaki was all over the court defensively for the Warriors (20-16), recording 35 digs in just three sets, the most she’s recorded in a three-set match and one short of her career-high.
“(The defense) did a great job on their team with a DI hitter,” head coach Chelsie Speer said.
Pierce sophomore outside hitter Kava Durr played her freshman season at Fresno State and has signed a letter of intent to play with Seattle University next fall.
Freshman middle blocker Mollie Doyle had 10 kills to lead the WWCC offense.
Freshman setter/opposite hitter Marci Elgan had a well-rounded effort with eight kills with a .316 hitting percentage to go with 18 assists and eight digs.
Pierce sophomore outside hitter Peyton Foster was spectacular in the opening set, recording eight kills with a .667 hitting percentage as the Raiders (34-2) held off a few short runs by WWCC in the middle of the set, pulling away for a 25-18 win.
Foster ended up with a match-high 15 kills, while Durr added 13.
The Warriors had to dig themselves out of holes in each of the first two sets as Pierce got out to quick leads of 4-0 in the first and 6-0 in the second.
The early lead for the Raiders in set two disappeared as WWCC went on an incredible 21-6 surge to turn a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead, which Speer credited to the team’s big improvement in passing compared to the opening set.
However, the good passing wouldn’t last, as the key to the Warriors taking a big lead also ended up being their downfall.
Major struggles in passing at the end of the second set allowed Pierce to go on a shocking 9-0 run to end the set after WWCC led 24-17, denying seven consecutive set points for the Warriors.
Speer’s message to her team heading into the third set was to show resilience: “We can throw in the towel, or we can fight back.”
“We knew we didn’t play with energy in that set,” Takasaki said.
WWCC didn’t let the disappointing end to the second set carry over into the third, as they got out to a 7-3 lead, but the West Region champs were able to tie the set at 11 before taking the lead for good at 13-12.
WWCC got within two points on two occasions late in the set, but after defending one match point, the Raiders finished the straight-set victory with a 25-21 win in the third.
Led by Takasaki, the Warriors’ defense held Pierce to a .198 hitting percentage as a team in the match, just the third time in their 36 matches that the Raiders have been held under a .200 team hitting percentage.
Linn-Benton eliminates
Warriors in loser-out match
The Warriors had trouble dealing with the serving of Linn-Benton in their second match of the day as the 2019 season for WWCC came to an end at the hands of Linn-Benton with a 2-0 (25-14, 25-23) defeat in an elimination match at the NWAC Volleyball Championship in Tacoma.
Linn-Benton managed to earn seven aces in just two sets and regularly forced the Warriors out of their comfort zone offensively.
The defense still almost managed to force a winner-take-all third set, as sophomore libero Tia Takasaki led all players with 19 digs.
Freshman middle blocker Addison Hansen had three straight blocks late in the second set to help WWCC build a 21-17 lead.
The Roadrunners (28-11) would go on an 8-2 run to finish the match, fueled in large part by four WWCC attack errors.
Sophomore outside hitter Tylar Jones tied for a match-high with eight kills to lead the Warriors (20-17).
Sophomore opposite hitter Mitra Aflatooni and outside hitter Ally Tow each had eight kills to lead Linn-Benton, with Aflatooni also leading all players with a .467 hitting percentage.
Sophomore libero Caithylynn Carrillo had team-highs of 14 digs and three of the Roadrunners’ seven aces.