Walla Walla native Jared McAlvey, who graduated from Wa-Hi as part of the 2019 State champion boys track team with his individual crown in the 300-meter hurdles event, is already preparing for his final season at Washington State University.
Last spring saw McAlvey earn Pac-12 Men's Track Athlete of the Week honors — he ran the fastest 400 hurdles in the nation at the time, clocked at 50.9 seconds March 18 during the Grand Canyon University Invitational — on his way earning a spot in the NCAA Championships West preliminaries for the second year in a row.
McAlvey went to nationals after placing second at the Pac-12 Championships, May 14 in Walnut, California.
Success at the collegiate level has stemmed from offseason commitment as much as his performances at meets.
"We've already started our conditioning and training," McAlvey said. "It’s a long, long process. It's more detail oriented on the small stuff. You've got to really be on top of your game there to make sure we're extra-ready come season time.
"But it's been fun, balancing school and track."
McAlvey used to be in the thick of football season this time of year while at Wa-Hi.
The former Blue Devils wide receiver earned Mid-Columbia Conference honors as a 2018 first-team selection.
But now, at WSU, track is where McAlvey spends all his time.
Still, his success developed after overcoming his own uncertainties going into college.
"The first year or two, I kind of got caught up in the whole Division-I thing," McAlvey said. "I'd look around at the other athletes and I'd be like, 'am I good enough to be at this level?' But the past year or two, it really clicked for me. I was like, 'I belong at this level. I deserve to be here.'
"Once I got past that initial self-doubt and started believing in myself, I could relax more and do what came naturally to me — and really enjoy the moment."
No longer could McAlvey take success in track for granted, not when everybody else was a state champ in high school.
"The biggest thing, transition-wise, was learning to take care of my body more — what I eat, how much I sleep," McAlvey said. "The small things. It took a little bit of an adjustment, because in high school I wasn't the best at that.
"Learning that in order to be able to come out here and compete with my teammates, who were also all really good athletes, I had to be able to take care of my body well and better prepare myself."
Non-stop physical demands take a toll, but McAlvey keeps his focus on the season ahead.
"I keep reminding myself, on the days when I'm not feeling the greatest or I'm sore, that I've got to put the work in to get to the point where I want to be this year — and last year was my best year," McAlvey said. "I'm going all out for it."
This year at WSU has also given McAlvey an opportunity to explore the academic possibilities.
"Because we had the COVID year, this is technically my fifth year here," McAlvey said. "I've already graduated with my biology pre-medicine degree last year. An extra year left, I decided to go for a degree in humanities just to kind of fill the time.
"I'll be looking for post-graduate school options later."
