OLYMPIA — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost both its Cascade Collegiate matchup over the weekend, and the Wolves saw their overall record this season drop to 1-19 while remaining winless in the league.
The Wolves are scheduled to next play the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 28, in Portland at Warner Pacific University.
On Friday, Jan. 21, in Kirkland, Washington, the Wolves fell at Northwest University in a 73-58 loss.
Jaliyah Casem scored 20 points for the Wolves while teammate Isabella Robles had 16, Clara Wiltgen 12, Carolina Montes 4, Paulina Quintana 3, Holly Harrison 3.
They rallied midway through the third quarter to cut their deficit down to 42-39, but the Northwest held them off before pulling away in the final minutes.
Back at Saturday, in Olympia at Evergreen State College, the Wolves suffered a 58-46 loss.
Montes scored 16 points, Robles 12, Casem 9, Jordan Green-Wallace had 4 points, Wiltgen 3, Quintana 2.
A couple of baskets early on by Montes and Casem gave them a quick lead, but Evergreen State took over with a 12-0 run and paced the Wolves the rest of the way.
