COLLEGE PLACE — Coming off a successful road trip with back-to-back wins, Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 13, at home as the Wolves fell to Southern Oregon in a 70-46 rout.
The Wolves saw their overall record so far this season slip to 3-10, with their mark in the league at 2-8.
Chariah Daniels and Paulina Quintana were the top scoring Wolves, each with 11 points, while teammate Jaliyah Casem tallied 10 points, Clara Campos had 7, Annika Geschke 4, Savanah Zamora 3.
A basket by Quintana early in the third quarter tied things up at 30-30, but then the Wolves unraveled.
Southern Oregon broke the tie with a 10-0 run before lifting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves are back at it Saturday night, hosting Oregon Tech, with the opening tip scheduled for 7 p.m.
