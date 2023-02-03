COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team won its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Feb. 3, as the Wolves upended Corban in a 77-66 victory.
The Wolves upped their overall record so far this season to 5-15 with their league mark at 4-13.
They are back at it Saturday night, hosting Bushnell with the opening tip scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Wolves snapped a three-game losing skid Friday.
Jaliyah Casem led all scorers with her game-high 30 points for the Wolves while teammate Chariah Daniels tallied 26 points and 15 rebounds, Clara Campos and Savannah Zamora each had 8 points, Gwen Fayard and Annika Geschke each made a basket, Paulina Quintana converted a shot from the free-throw line.
They took over in the second quarter, going to halftime up 42-26.
Casem later hit her fifth 3-pointer to give the Wolves their largest lead at 67-44 with about seven minutes remaining as they came away victorious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.