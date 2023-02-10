KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Feb. 10, as the Wolves fell to Oregon Tech in a 66-51 setback.
The Wolves saw their overall record this season slip to 5-17 with a league mark at 4-15.
They are back at it Saturday night in Ashland, Oregon, at Southern Oregon University.
The Wolves had Jaliyah Casem finishing Friday with a game-high 22 points while teammate Chariah Daniels tallied nine points, Savanah Zamora and Annika Geschke each had four, Clara Campos Wiltgen Guimaraes and GWen Fayard chipped in three apiece.
WWU never led, though the Wolves only trailed 20-15 midway through the second quarter, but they would fail to get any closer.
The Wolves went to the fourth quarter down 56-23 after Fayard hit a 3-pointer, and Oregon Tech cruised the rest of the way.
