COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team won one of its two Cascade Collegiate Conference matchups over the weekend, and the Wolves improved their overall record this season to 2-22 while 1-16 in the league.
The Wolves are scheduled to next play the night of Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Lewis-Clark State.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the Wolves battled first-place Eastern Oregon in a 60-50 loss.
Carolina Montes-Estrada (16 points and 7 rebounds), Isabella Robles (19 points), and Jaliyah Casem (10 points) led the Wolves' offense.
They finished the third quarter down 52-39, but then tallied six unanswered to start the fourth before Easter Oregon escaped with the win.
Back at it Saturday, the Wolves captured their first league victory by edging College of Idaho in overtime, 66-62.
Robles scored 31 points, Paulina Quintana 12, Casem 11, Montes 8, Clara Wiltgen 2, Jannah Follett 2.
They finished the first quarter down 23-16, but never gave up, only trailing 58-55 with 2:23 left in regulation when Robles tied things up on her 3-pointer.
Overtime was tied 62-62 with only 22 seconds left when Quintana scored to put them ahead for good.
