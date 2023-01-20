COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup Friday, Jan. 20, at home as the Wolves suffered their third straight defeat with Northwest University handing them a 69-59 setback.
The Wolves saw their overall record so far this season drop to 3-12, their mark in the league at 2-10.
They are back at it Saturday night, hosting The Evergreen State College with the opening tip scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Wolves look to bounce back from the loss Friday.
They came short despite Paulina Quintana scoring a game-high 26 points while teammate Jaliyah Casem had 12, Chariah Daniels 8, Clara Campos Wiltgen Guimaraes 6, Gwen Fayard 5, Savanah Zamora 2.
Quintana scored with a minute left in the third quarter to put the Wolves up 47-45, but that would be their last lead.
Northwest took over on a 10-0 run that carried into the final minutes, and led off the Wolves to the end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.