COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's 2022 volleyball team opened its season with a first conference match against the Lewis-Clark State Warriors on Windemuth Court Friday afternoon.
The Warriors with 49 kills — compared to the Wolves 29 — helped in their 3-1 win over the Wolves.
The Wolves fought hard, tying up the game multiple times during each set.
Their efforts were rewarded in their win in the second set, 25-23.
Freshman Sahara Browning had 14 kills and 16 digs, leading her team in both areas for the game.
Meherio Krainer had 17 assists during the match. Anja Cole and Freshman Olivia Wise had a total of 4 aces for the night.
Olivia Wise also led the team with 3 blocks and Seniors Gabrielle Browning and Savanah Zamora had 2 blocks each.
Lewis-Clark's outside hitter, Grecia Ung Enriquez led the Warriors in kills and aces with 15 and 3, respectively.
Along with Grecia, Hallie Seaman's 5 blocks helped in stopping the Wolves attacks.
Kenzie Dean and Kendzee Cloward led the team in digs with 19 and 16 respectivlly, out of a total of 54 digs for the night.
The Wolves go to Oregon to continue their conference play at Southern Oregon University on Friday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m., and at Oregon Tech on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m.
The Wolves will be back at Windemuth Court the following weekend on Friday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. against The College of Idaho.
