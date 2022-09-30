COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's volleyball team lost its Cascade Collegiate Conference match Friday, Sept. 30, in College Place, as the Wolves fell to Corban University in straight sets with scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-13.
Sahara Browning finished the match with nine kills for the Wolves (0-7 record) while her sister Gabrielle added seven.
The Wolves are back at it Saturday night, hosting Bushnell with action scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.