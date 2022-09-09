COLLEGE PLACE — Cascade Collegiate Conference action saw Walla Walla University's volleyball team lose in straight sets Friday, Sept. 9, as the Wolves fell to The College of Idaho by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22.
The Wolves (0-4 overall, 0-4 in the league) got an all-around match from Sahara Browning, who paced the home team with nine kills and 12 digs and Gabrielle Browning, who had eight kills, two service aces and 10 digs.
Eight-straight points in the middle of the opening set saw College of Idaho overcome a 15-12 deficit.
The second set went back and forth, like the first set, as the host Wolves held a three-point lead before the visitors scored 12 of the final 17 points.
The third set saw College of Idaho score the first three points en route to an early 10-3 lead. The visitors would never relinquish the lead.
The Wolves are back at it the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, as they host Easter Oregon University for a match scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
